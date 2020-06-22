City of Jefferson
6 /16/2020 Adult Female Tortabby White Cat DMH # 38381
City of Lake Mills
6 /16/2020 Adult Female Orange Tabby Cat DSH # 38382
Other
6 /17/2020 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 38383
Township of Jefferson
6 /15/2020 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 38376
6 /15/2020 Kitten Male Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38378 white on feet
6 /15/2020 Kitten Female Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38379 white on feet and chest
6 /15/2020 Kitten Male White Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 38375
6 /15/2020 Kitten Male Grey Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38377
Township of Koshkonong
6 /15/2020 Kitten Female White Kitten DMH # 38380 blue eyes
Township of Lake Mills
6 /18/2020 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 38384
