June 16For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048City of Jefferson6 /6 /2022 Kitten Male black Kitten DSH # 40075 white between back legs6 /8 /2022 Adult Female tortabby white Cat DSH # 40082Township of Aztalan6 /10/2022 Young Adult Female Black and White Cat DSH # 40095 white line on her faceTownship of Farmington6 /6 /2022 Kitten Male grey w/ white Kitten DSH # 400726 /6 /2022 Kitten Female black Kitten DSH # 40073 white on belly6 /6 /2022 Kitten Male black Kitten DSH # 40074 white stripe on bellyTownship of Hebron6 /10/2022 Kitten Unknown Gender Black White Kitten DSH # 40096 white on neckTownship of Jefferson6 /7 /2022 Kitten Female grey tabby Kitten DSH # 400816 /7 /2022 Kitten Female grey tabby Kitten DSH # 400806 /7 /2022 Kitten Male brown tabby Kitten DSH # 400796 /7 /2022 Kitten Female brown tabby Kitten DSH # 40078Township of Sullivan6 /10/2022 Adult Female Sashay Cat DSH # 400896 /10/2022 Kitten Male Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 400936 /10/2022 Kitten Female Tortabby White Kitten DSH # 400906 /10/2022 Kitten Female Torti White Kitten DSH # 400916 /10/2022 Kitten Female Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 40092