June 16

For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048

City of Jefferson

6 /6 /2022 Kitten Male black Kitten DSH # 40075 white between back legs

6 /8 /2022 Adult Female tortabby white Cat DSH # 40082

Township of Aztalan

6 /10/2022 Young Adult Female Black and White Cat DSH # 40095 white line on her face

Township of Farmington

6 /6 /2022 Kitten Male grey w/ white Kitten DSH # 40072

6 /6 /2022 Kitten Female black Kitten DSH # 40073 white on belly

6 /6 /2022 Kitten Male black Kitten DSH # 40074 white stripe on belly

Township of Hebron

6 /10/2022 Kitten Unknown Gender Black White Kitten DSH # 40096 white on neck

Township of Jefferson

6 /7 /2022 Kitten Female grey tabby Kitten DSH # 40081

6 /7 /2022 Kitten Female grey tabby Kitten DSH # 40080

6 /7 /2022 Kitten Male brown tabby Kitten DSH # 40079

6 /7 /2022 Kitten Female brown tabby Kitten DSH # 40078

Township of Sullivan

6 /10/2022 Adult Female Sashay Cat DSH # 40089

6 /10/2022 Kitten Male Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 40093

6 /10/2022 Kitten Female Tortabby White Kitten DSH # 40090

6 /10/2022 Kitten Female Torti White Kitten DSH # 40091

6 /10/2022 Kitten Female Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 40092