For more information
call the shelter
City of Fort Atkinson
2 /15/2021 Young Adult Female Grey Tabby Cat DSH # 38950
Township of Jefferson
2 /15/2021 adult Female chocolate point Cat Siamese mix # 38951
Township of Lake Mills
2 /18/2021 Adult Female Brown tabby white Cat DSH # 38993
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.