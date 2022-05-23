May 26

For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048

City of Jefferson

5 /18/2022 Adult Male black orange Wildlife Oriole # 40021

5 /18/2022 Adult Female Calico Cat DSH # 40025

5 /22/2022 Adult Female Golden Dog Retriever # 40036

Other

5 /17/2022 Young Adult Unknown Gender Buff tabby white Cat DSH # 40019

Township of Jefferson

5 /22/2022 Puppy Female Brown Black Dog Shepherd mix # 40035

Township of Koshkonong

5 /17/2022 Young Adult Male red w/ black Wildlife Cardinal # 40008

5 /20/2022 Adult Unknown Gender Black Small & Rabbit # 40032 white on butt

Township of Sullivan

5 /17/2022 Kitten Female Black Kitten DSH # 40007

5 /17/2022 Kitten Female brown tabby Kitten DSH # 40006

5 /17/2022 Kitten Male Brown tabby Kitten DSH # 40005

 