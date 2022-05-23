Jefferson County Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 26For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048City of Jefferson5 /18/2022 Adult Male black orange Wildlife Oriole # 400215 /18/2022 Adult Female Calico Cat DSH # 400255 /22/2022 Adult Female Golden Dog Retriever # 40036Other5 /17/2022 Young Adult Unknown Gender Buff tabby white Cat DSH # 40019Township of Jefferson5 /22/2022 Puppy Female Brown Black Dog Shepherd mix # 40035Township of Koshkonong5 /17/2022 Young Adult Male red w/ black Wildlife Cardinal # 400085 /20/2022 Adult Unknown Gender Black Small & Rabbit # 40032 white on buttTownship of Sullivan5 /17/2022 Kitten Female Black Kitten DSH # 400075 /17/2022 Kitten Female brown tabby Kitten DSH # 400065 /17/2022 Kitten Male Brown tabby Kitten DSH # 40005 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Proposed Lake Mills school building cost estimates increase $9M since fall Lake Mills City Council passes on offer to buy property adjacent to public library Lake Mills' Brandon Siska named head women's basketball coach at Bryant and Stratton College Shirley A. (Hraha) Haglund State grant provides $25k to expand Lake Mills High School fab lab Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!