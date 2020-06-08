Township of Lake Mills
6 /7 /2020 Adult Female Black White Cat DSH # 38364
Township of Jefferson
6 /3 /2020 Kitten Male Brown Tabby White Kitten DMH # 38346
6 /3 /2020 Kitten Female Dilute Torti Kitten DSH # 38345
6 /4 /2020 Adult Female Dilute Torti Cat DMH # 38352
6 /5 /2020 Adult Female Dilute Torti Cat DSH # 38354
6 /6 /2020 Adult Male Buff Tabby Cat DSH # 38361
Township of Koshkonong
6 /3 /2020 Kitten Female Torti Kitten DSH # 38338
6 /3 /2020 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 38337
6 /3 /2020 Kitten Male Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38336
