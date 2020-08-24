City of Jefferson

8 /18/2020 Adult Unknown Gender brown tabby white Cat DSH # 38534

8 /22/2020 Adult Male White and Gray Cat DSH # 38542

Village of Johnson Creek

8 /19/2020 Adult Female Black White Cat DSH # 38536

8 /19/2020 Kitten Female Torti White Kitten DSH # 38537

8 /20/2020 Kitten Female Dilute Tortabby White Kitten DSH # 38539

8 /20/2020 Kitten Male Black and White Kitten DSH # 38538

8 /21/2020 Kitten Female Dilute Tortabby White Cat DSH # 38540

Load comments