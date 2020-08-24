City of Jefferson
8 /18/2020 Adult Unknown Gender brown tabby white Cat DSH # 38534
8 /22/2020 Adult Male White and Gray Cat DSH # 38542
Village of Johnson Creek
8 /19/2020 Adult Female Black White Cat DSH # 38536
8 /19/2020 Kitten Female Torti White Kitten DSH # 38537
8 /20/2020 Kitten Female Dilute Tortabby White Kitten DSH # 38539
8 /20/2020 Kitten Male Black and White Kitten DSH # 38538
8 /21/2020 Kitten Female Dilute Tortabby White Cat DSH # 38540
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.