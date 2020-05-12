Township of Farmington
5 /4 /2020 Young Adult Male brown tabby Cat DSH # 38248Township
of Jefferson
5 /8 /2020 Kitten Male White black Kitten DSH # 38262
5 /8 /2020 Kitten Female Brown Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38261
Township
of Oakland
5 /4 /2020 Kitten Male buff tabby white Kitten DSH # 38251
5 /4 /2020 Kitten Male buff tabby Kitten DSH # 38250
5 /4 /2020 Kitten Male Orange tabby Kitten DSH # 38249
5 /5 /2020 Kitten Female Torti Kitten DSH # 38253
5 /5 /2020 Kitten Female orange tabby Kitten DSH # 38252
5 /6 /2020 Kitten Male Buff tabby Kitten DSH # 38256
5 /6 /2020 Kitten Male Orange tabby Kitten DSH # 38255
5 /8 /2020 Kitten Male Buff Tabby Kitten DSH # 38260Township of Sumner
5 /8 /2020 Young Adult Unknown Gender black Cat DMH # 38258
