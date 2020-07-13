City of Fort Atkinson
7 /6 /2020 Young Adult Male Orange Tabby Cat DSH # 38423
City of Lake Mills
7 /11/2020 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 38440
Township of Hebron
7 /6 /2020 Adult Male Black and White Cat DSH # 38422
Township of Jefferson
7 /10/2020 Kitten Female Black White Kitten DSH # 38436
Township of Oakland
7 /7 /2020 Young Adult Male Gray Tabby Cat DSH # 38429
