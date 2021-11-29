JC Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Nov 29, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For more info call theshelter 920-674-2048City of Fort Atkinson11/23/202 Kitten Male Gray Tabby Kitten DSH # 3964711/26/202 Adult Unknown Gender Orange Tabby Cat DSH # 39652City of Lake Mills11/27/202 Adult Male Black and White Cat DSH # 39654Township of Jefferson11/23/202 Adult Female Black Dog Schipperke # 39648 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Jefferson County outlines potential plans for Miljala Channel project to Lake Mills Town Board Trinity Pines residents focus on giving back to the community Girls basketball roundup: L-Cats rout Parker in home opener Market sold to Hometown Grocers Girls basketball: Warriors pummel Cardinals in home opener Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!