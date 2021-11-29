For more info call the

shelter 920-674-2048

City of Fort Atkinson

11/23/202 Kitten Male Gray Tabby Kitten DSH # 39647

11/26/202 Adult Unknown Gender Orange Tabby Cat DSH # 39652

City of Lake Mills

11/27/202 Adult Male Black and White Cat DSH # 39654

Township of Jefferson

11/23/202 Adult Female Black Dog Schipperke # 39648

Recommended for you