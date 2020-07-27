City of Lake Mills
7 /24/2020 Adult Female Black Cat DMH # 38484
7 /24/2020 Kitten Male Black and White Kitten DSH # 38485 more black on face
7 /24/2020 Kitten Female Torti White Kitten DSH # 38487
7 /24/2020 Kitten Male Black and White Kitten DSH # 38486
7 /25/2020 Adult Female Torti Cat DSH # 38489
7 /25/2020 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 38488
City of Fort Atkinson
7 /23/2020 Young Adult Male White Orange Tabby Cat DSH # 38483
Township of Jefferson
7 /21/2020 Adult Female Grey Tabby Kitten DSH # 38470
