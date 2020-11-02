For more info. call the shelter 920-674-2048
City of Fort Atkinson
10/28/202 Kitten Female Torti Kitten DMH # 38707
10/28/202 Kitten Male Black White Kitten DMH # 38706 white under neck
10/31/202 Young Adult Male Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 38722
10/31/202 Young Adult Female Grey Cat DSH # 38721
City of Jefferson
10/27/202 Adult Male Gray White Cat DSH # 38705
