JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County for the week of May 3. For more information call 920-674-2048.Township of Jefferson5/3/2023 Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby White Cat DMH # 41127Township of Lake Mills5/4/2023 Adult Male white grey Cat DSH # 41128Village of Johnson Creek5/4/2023 Kitten Male Grey Tabby Kitten DSH # 411335/4/2023 Kitten Female Grey Tabby Kitten DSH # 411325/4/2023 Kitten Female Grey Tabby Kitten DSH # 411315/4/2023 Kitten Male Grey Tabby Kitten DMH # 41130