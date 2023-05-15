JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County for the week of May 8. For more information call 920-674-2048.
City of Jefferson
5/8/2023 Adult Unknown Gender black Cat DMH # 41143
5/13/2023 young Adult Male black and white Cat DSH # 41169
Township of Jefferson
5/13/2023 Kitten Male black and white Kitten DSH # 41158
5/13/2023 Adult Female brown tabby Cat DSH # 41168
5/13/2023 Kitten Female brown tabby Kitten DSH # 41167
5/13/2023 Kitten Male brown tabby white Kitten DSH # 41160
5/13/2023 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 41159
5/13/2023 Kitten Male black Kitten DSH # 41157
Township of Oakland
5/8/2023 Kitten Unknown Gender black Kitten DSH # 41142
5/8/2023 Adult Female black Cat DSH # 41137
5/8/2023 Kitten Unknown Gender black white Kitten DMH # 41138
5/8/2023 Kitten Unknown Gender black white Kitten DSH # 41139
5/8/2023 Kitten Unknown Gender Gray Kitten DSH # 41140
5/8/2023 Kitten Unknown Gender black Kitten DSH # 41141
5/13/2023 Adult Unknown Gender brown tabby white Cat DLH # 41162
Village of Johnson Creek
5/11/2023 Kitten Male brown tabby Kitten DSH # 41152
5/11/2023 Kitten Female Black Kitten DSH # 41153
5/13/2023 Adult Male brown tabby Cat DSH # 41161
5/13/2023 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 41166
5/13/2023 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 41165
5/13/2023 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 41164
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.