Stray pets Jefferson County Humane Society stray pets (copy) Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Jan 30, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 Updated 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For more info call the shelter920-674-2048City of Fort Atkinson1 /26/2023 Adult Male flame point Cat Siamese mix #408051 /26/2023 Adult Male Orange Tabby White Cat DSH #40806Township of Concord1 /23/2023 Young Adult Female Tortabby Cat DSH #40788Township of Hebron1 /24/2023 Adult Male Black white Cat DMH #40804Township of Oakland1 /27/2023 Adult Female white brown tabby Cat DSH #40808 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Boys basketball: Bender nets 33, league-leading Lake Mills holds off Columbus 58-57 Streich receives Wisconsin FFA SAE Grant Award Boys basketball: Levi Birkholz scores season-high 40 in Lakeside 75-53 victory over Poynette Lake Mills will pursue third-party EMS contract, ditching joint department idea for now Girls basketball: Shadoski, Riesen power Lakeside Lutheran past Lake Country Lutheran, to 4th straight win Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!