JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County for the week of April 24 - April 28. For more information call 920-674-2048.City of Lake Mills4/24/2023 Adult Male black and white Cat DLH # 41090Township of Lake Mills4/27/2023 Young Adult Male white grey Cat DMH # 41106Village of Johnson Creek4/28/2023 Kitten Male Gray/White Kitten DSH # 411154/28/2023 kitten Female brown tabby white Kitten DSH # 411134/28/2023 Kitten Male black white Kitten DSH # 411084/28/2023 Kitten Female black white Kitten DSH # 411174/28/2023 Kitten Female brown tabby white Kitten DSH # 411124/28/2023 Kitten Female dilute calico Kitten DSH # 411114/28/2023 Kitten Male brown tabby Kitten DSH # 411094/28/2023 Kitten Female calico Kitten DSH # 411184/28/2023 Kitten Male white black Kitten DSH # 41114 sad eyes4/28/2023 Kitten Female chocolate white Kitten DSH # 411194/28/2023 Kitten Male black Kitten DSH # 411204/28/2023 Kitten Female Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 41116 sad eyes4/28/2023 Kitten Female black Kitten DSH # 41110