For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048
City of Fort Atkinson
10/25/2022 Kitten Male grey tabby Kitten DSH # 40575
10/25/2022 Kitten Male buff tabby w/ white Kitten DMH # 40574
10/25/2022 Kitten Female buff tabby Kitten DSH # 40576
10/25/2022 Kitten Female orange tabby Kitten DLH # 40573
10/30/2022 Adult Female White Farm Ani Leghorn Chicken # 40585
10/30/2022 Adult Female White Farm Ani Leghorn Chicken # 40584
10/30/2022 Adult Female Dilute Torti Cat DSH # 40583
Township of Lake Mills
10/24/2022 Kitten brown tabby white Kitten DSH # 40567
10/24/2022 Kitten Male Brown tabby Kitten DSH # 40568
10/25/2022 Adult Female Grey white Cat DSH # 40572
Township of Oakland
10/25/2022 Adult Male grey Cat DSH # 40577
10/26/2022 Kitten Unknown Gender Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 40578
