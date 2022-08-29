Jefferson County Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Aug 29, 2022 Aug 29, 2022 Updated 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sept. 1For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048City of Fort Atkinson8/27/2022 Adult Male Black and Tan Dog Hound # 403528/28/2022 Adult Male brown and white Dog Husky mix # 40354City of Jefferson8/22/2022 Kitten Female Brown tabby white Kitten DSH # 403408/22/2022 Kitten Female Grey tabby w/ white Kitten DSH # 403398/22/2022 Kitten Male Grey tabby w/ white Kitten DSH # 403388/22/2022 Kitten Female Brown tabby w/ white Kitten DSH # 403378/25/2022 Kitten Unknown Gender Black Kitten DSH # 40351City of Lake Mills8/23/2022 Kitten Female Black Cat DMH # 40343Township of Aztalan8/24/2022 Adult Male grey white Cat DSH # 40348Township of Cold Spring8/24/2022 Adult Male Buff tabby Cat DSH # 40347 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lake Mills Holiday Inn Express gets rezone Town of Lake Mills residents raise concerns about vacation rentals Lake Mills grad Ryan Kuhl to be inducted into UW-Eau Claire Hall of Fame A lovely day for flowers We Shall Not Forget: Lake Mills’ Schaefer worked as Air Force, civilian firefighter for 21 years Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin