Stray pets Jefferson County Humane Society stray pets Jan 23, 2023 For more info call the shelter920-674-2048City of Fort Atkinson1 /18/2023KittenMaleBrown TabbyWhiteKittenDSH#40770City of Jefferson1 /17/2023AdultUnknown GenderGrey TabbyCatDSH#40769Township of Aztalan1 /16/2023KittenMaleOrange tabbyKittenDSH#407671 /20/2023AdultFemaleblack and whiteCatDSH#407741 /20/2023AdultMaleOrange TabbyWhiteCatDSH#40775