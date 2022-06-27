Jefferson County Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Jun 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save June 30For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048City of Fort Atkinson6 /26/2022 Adult Male Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 40141Township of Sullivan6 /20/2022 Kitten Female tortabby Kitten DSH # 401376 /20/2022 Kitten Male Brown tabby Kitten DSH # 401366 /20/2022 Kitten Female tortabby Kitten DSH # 40135Village of Sullivan6 /20/2022 Adult Female Tri Dog Border Collie mix # 401336 /20/2022 Baby Unknown Gender brown Wildlife rabbit # 40134 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Capitol North softball: Three L-Cats, two Warriors earn first-team all-conference honors 15-year-old boy drowns in Sullivan pond Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library to host garden tour July 16 Lake Mills High School second semester honor roll Lake Mills News Briefs 6-23-2022 Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin