For more info call the shelter> 920-674-2048City of FortAtkinson11/9 /2022 Adult Male brown grey Small & Lop rabbit # 40611City of Jefferson11/10/202 Adult Male Brown tabby Cat DSH # 4061411/11/202 Kitten Female grey white Kitten DSH # 4062111/11/202 Kitten Male Black white Kitten DSH # 40622Township ofAztalan11/7 /2022 Young Adult Female grey white Cat DSH # 4059611/10/202 Kitten Male Black white Kitten DSH # 40619Township of Farmington11/12/202 Kitten Female brown tabby Kitten DSH # 40626Township of Hebron11/10/202 Kitten Male brown tabby Kitten DSH # 40617Township of Waterloo11/10/202 Kitten Male Lynx point Kitten Siamese mix # 40618