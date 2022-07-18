Jefferson County Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Jul 18, 2022 Jul 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 21For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048City of Fort Atkinson7/11/2022 Kitten Male Grey Tabby White Kitten DSH # 401827/11/2022 Unknown Gender Orange tabby Kitten DSH # 401847/11/2022 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 40183City of Lake Mills7/17/2022 Adult Male Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 40208Township of Hebron7/11/2022 Young Adult Female orange tabby w/ white Cat DSH # 40186Township of Lake Mills7/18/2022 Adult Male Gray and White Cat DSH # 40209Township of Sumner7/13/2022 Young Adult Unknown Gender Black Cat DSH # 40203Village of Sullivan7/12/2022 Adult Male black w/ white Cat DSH # 40187 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lake Mills city manager candidates all have top-level experience, three have Wisconsin ties Costs are up for Lake Mills and other area school districts as revenue stays flat Summer baseball: Fort defeats Lake Mills 8-2 Club 55: Elderly Appreciation day Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin