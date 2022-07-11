July 14

For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048

City of Fort Atkinson

7 /4 /2022 Adult Male Gray Cat DSH # 40169

Township of Aztalan

7 /9 /2022 Adult Male Black and Tan Dog Border Collie mix # 40181

Township of Cold Spring

7 /8 /2022 Adult Male Black Cat DSH # 40178

Township of Palmyra

7 /9 /2022 Young Adult Male Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 40180

 