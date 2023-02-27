Stray pets Jefferson County Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Feb 27, 2023 Feb 27, 2023 Updated 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For more info call the shelter920-674-2048City of Fort Atkinson2/23/2023 Adult Female torti Cat DSH #40865City of Jefferson2/22/2023 Adult Female Black Cat DMH #40864City of Lake Mills2/24/2023 Adult Male Brown Tabby Cat DSH #40866Township of Cold Spring2/21/2023 Adult Brown tabby Cat DSH #40863Township of Oakland2/20/2023 Adult Male Brown tabby Cat DSH #40859 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lake Mills fire chief Todd Yandre has died Consultant says Lake Mills is understaffed, recommends employee raises Todd J. Yandre Girls basketball: Lake Mills captures 4th straight regional title with 44-36 win over Lakeside Lutheran Boys basketball: Bender scores 22, Lake Mills tops Elkhorn 74-50 on Senior Night Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!