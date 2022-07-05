Jefferson County Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Jul 5, 2022 Jul 5, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 7For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048City of Fort Atkinson7 /2 /2022 Adult Female Calico Cat DSH # 40167City of Jefferson6 /27/2022 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 401476 /27/2022 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 40146City of Lake Mills7 /2 /2022 Adult Unknown Gender Black and White Cat DSH # 40165Township of Jefferson6 /27/2022 Kitten Male black and white Kitten DSH # 401487 /1 /2022 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 401577 /1 /2022 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 40158Township of Lake Mills6 /27/2022 Adult Male Black Cat DMH # 40145Township of Oakland7 /3 /2022 Adult Male black and white Dog Cattle Dog mix # 40168 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now School nutrition support program’s complicated requirements often leave families out Capitol Conference soccer: Lake Mills' Kulow voted Player of the Year Summer baseball: Lake Mills jumps ahead early in victory over Jefferson Dorothy M. (Lehman) Hartwig Lake Mills Alumni Corner Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Subway Now Hiring Bulletin