For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048City of Fort Atkinson11/9 /2022 Adult Male brown grey Small & Lop rabbit #40611City of Jefferson11/10/202 Adult Male Brown tabby Cat DSH #4061411/11/202 Kitten Female grey white Kitten DSH #4062111/11/202 Kitten Male Black white Kitten DSH #40622Township of Aztalan11/7 /2022 Young Adult Female grey white Cat DSH #4059611/10/202 Kitten Male Black white Kitten DSH #40619Township of Farmington11/12/202 Kitten Female brown tabby Kitten DSH #40626Township of Hebron11/10/202 Kitten Male brown tabby Kitten DSH #40617Township of Waterloo11/10/202 Kitten Male Lynx point Kitten Siamese mix #40618