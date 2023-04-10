Stray pets Jefferson County Humane Society Stray Pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Apr 10, 2023 Apr 10, 2023 Updated 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For more info call the shelter920-674-2048City of Fort Atkinson4/4/2023 Adult Male Orange tabby Cat DSH # 40994City of Jefferson4/7/2023 Adult Female black Dog Lab mix # 41006City of Whitewater4/6/2023 Adult Unknown Gender Grey Small & F Rabbit # 41001Township of Lake Mills4/8/2023 Adult Male Orange Tabby Cat DSH # 41032 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lake Mills family seeks claims from city after trimmed branch struck boy Lake Mills City Council candidates share their priorities Waters beats Temperly to keep Lake Mills City Council seat Lake Mills reviewing ATV/UTV rules at DOT request Egg hunts are this weekend Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!