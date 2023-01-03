Stray pets Jefferson County Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Jan 3, 2023 Jan 3, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For more info call the shelter920-674-204812/26/2022 Kitten Female Tortabby White Kitten DSH # 40707City of Fort Atkinson12/27/2022 Adult Female Torti White Cat DSH # 40711 black nose12/27/2022 Adult Female torti white Cat DSH # 40710 white noseCity of Jefferson12/28/2022 Kitten Male Grey tabby Kitten DSH # 40714Township of Farmington12/26/2022 Adult Female Gray Tabby White Cat DLH # 40708Township ofJefferson12/27/2022 Kitten Female brown tabby w/ white Kitten DSH # 4071212/29/2022 Adult Male brown tabby white Cat DSH # 4071812/29/2022 Young Adult Female grey tabby white Cat DSH # 4071712/29/2022 Adult Male black tan Dog Rottweiler mix # 40720Township of Lake Mills12/28/2022 Adult Female dilute torti Cat DSH # 40713 left ear tipTownship of Sumner12/26/2022 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 40709Village ofJohnson Creek12/29/2022 Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 40715 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Girls basketball: Lakeside Lutheran storms back to defeat Oconomowoc 56-52 in overtime Lake Mills girls knock off top-ranked Waupun in 2OT at Watertown Holiday Shootout Brian L. Schroeder One of a kind: Ben Buxa signs with North Dakota, becomes first Lakeside Lutheran High School Division 1 football recruit Aquinas wins rematch with Lake Mills girls at Watertown Holiday Shootout Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!