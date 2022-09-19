Jefferson County Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Sep 19, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 Updated 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sept. 22For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048City of Fort Atkinson9/16/2022 Adult Male Black White Dog Pit Bull mix # 40414Township of Jefferson9/13/2022 Adult Brown tabby Cat DSH # 40401Township of Koshkonong9/14/2022 Kitten Male Brown Tabby White Kitten DSH # 40403Township of Sullivan9/13/2022 Adult Unknown Gender Black Cat DSH # 40402Township of Sumner9/12/2022 Kitten Male grey tabby Kitten DSH # 404009/15/2022 Adult Male black white Cat DSH # 40409Village of Johnson Creek9/15/2022 Kitten Female Gray Tabby Kitten DSH # 404089/15/2022 Kitten Male Buff Tabby Kitten DSH # 40407 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Volleyball: Lakeside Lutheran beats Lake Mills in straight sets Lake Mills Fire Department to operate ambulance to support EMS Lakeside Lutheran celebrates Homecoming week Sept. 19-24 Boys soccer: Lake Mills, Lodi play to 1-1 tie Football: Columbus crushes Lake Mills in ranked battle Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin