Stray pets Jefferson County Humane Society Stray Pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Apr 17, 2023 Apr 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County for the week of March 27- April 2. For more information call 920-674-2048. City of Fort AtkinsonMale, orange tabby cat, DSH, #40976Unknown gender, black cat, DSH, #40978Young adult, female, brown tabby cat, DSH, #40983Female, tortabby, white cat, DSH, #40985City of JeffersonFemale, black, white cat, DSH, #40986Town of SumnerUnknown gender, brown tabby, white cat, DSH #40984 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Jefferson County trial for Lake Mills' Speth postponed from July to August Lake Mills will contract with Ryan Brothers for EMS Softball: Topel, Chilson homer; Kleinfeldt throws no-hitter in Lake Mills rout of Belleville Lake Mills 8th grade boys basketball team wins Division 3 WBCA Tournament Softball: Kleinfeldt pitches no-hitter with 16 strikeouts in Lake Mills win over Luther Prep Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!