Jefferson County Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Jul 11, 2022 Jul 11, 2022 Updated 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 14For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048City of Fort Atkinson7 /4 /2022 Adult Male Gray Cat DSH # 40169Township of Aztalan7 /9 /2022 Adult Male Black and Tan Dog Border Collie mix # 40181Township of Cold Spring7 /8 /2022 Adult Male Black Cat DSH # 40178Township of Palmyra7 /9 /2022 Young Adult Male Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 40180 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lynne Jordan Enerson Strategic planning carries on for Lake Mills and other area school districts Dairyland Collegiate League returns to area School nutrition support program’s complicated requirements often leave families out Madison Area Technical College - Fort Atkinson graduates nursing assistants Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Want to Cook and Have Benefits Too? Hometown News Superstar Subway Now Hiring Bulletin