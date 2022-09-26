Jefferson County Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Sep 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sept. 29For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048City of Jefferson9/21/2022 Adult Female brindle w/ white Dog Shep mix # 40429City of Lake Mills9/20/2022 Adult Male brown tabby Cat DSH # 404279/21/2022 Adult Female Brown tabby Cat DSH # 40428Township of Jefferson9/20/2022 Kitten Female dilute tortabby white Kitten DSH # 404209/22/2022 Adult Unknown Gender black Cat DSH # 40430Village of Johnson Creek9/24/2022 Kitten Female Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 404399/24/2022 Kitten Female Calico Kitten DSH # 404389/24/2022 Kitten Male Brown Tabby White Kitten DSH # 40437 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Pat Hauser wins discus championship at National Masters competition Topel’s state of the art facility now open, grand re-opening to be Saturday Football: Lake Mills crushes New Glarus/Monticello Football: Lakeside Lutheran tops Beloit Turner 50-33 in wild Homecoming game Lakeside grad Matthew Davis secures football honor at Wisconsin Lutheran College Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin