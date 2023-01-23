Sydney Streich, a Junior at Lake Mills High School, and a member of the Lake Mills High School FFA Chapter, was recently selected as 1 of 42 Wisconsin High School FFA students to receive a 2023 Wisconsin FFA SAE Grant Award. Pictured is Sydney participating in a recent Equine Competition.
Sydney Streich, a Junior at Lake Mills High School, and a member of the Lake Mills High School FFA Chapter, was recently selected as 1 of 42 Wisconsin High School FFA students to receive a 2023 Wisconsin FFA SAE Grant Award. Each year the Wisconsin FFA Foundation provides funding to Wisconsin FFA members to help with starting or expanding their individual Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Projects. Sydney was awarded a $630 FFA SAE Grant to support and grow her FFA Equine Project. Sydney's grant was provided by the UW-Madison Collegiate FFA. Other grant sponsors for the 2023 Wisconsin FFA SAE Grant Program included: Crystal Farms Dairy Co, Saputo Cheese USA, Sartori Company, We Energies, Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative, BlueScope Buildings, and Mr. & Mrs. Paul & Kirsten Gross.
Sydney owns three horses and loves traveling to compete at shows and competitions. Sydney also enjoys sharing her horse project with younger students, and last year brought one of her horses to school to share with students in the Lake Mills School District's 2022 Summer School Program "Jr FFA Camp." Sydney is a very active member of the Lake Mills High School L-Cat FFA Chapter and has participated in LDE Speaking competitions, CDE Skills Competitions, and has also attended the Wisconsin State FFA Convention, National FFA Convention, and several leadership conferences.