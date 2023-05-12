The Lake Mills City Band will continue to create music for its 92nd consecutive season.
The concert to begin the season is set for Wednesday, June 7. All concerts will take place on Wednesdays at Commons Park in Lake Mills at 7 p.m.
Concert schedule
Wednesday, June 7 - A theme of themes
Wednesday, June 21 - For the Young and Young at heart
Wednesday, July 5 - Salute to America
Wednesday, July 19 - Sousa Style Concert
Wednesday, Aug. 2 - Combined concert with Palmyra- Eagle Community Band
Wednesday, Aug. 9 - 2023 season favorites
The band that once had around 25 members in 1992, now will have approximately 50 this year.
Last year alone the band added 17 new members, Band Director Dave Anderson said.
“It's exciting for me, and I believe for all of us, to see the growth in the band both in numbers and ability as we tackle more challenging pieces,” he said.
President of the Lake Mills City Band Ann Hundt is looking forward to another season of playing music for the community.
“It’s tradition, the variety of members, the variety and quality of pieces we perform, the response and support of the community, and it’s the quality of the band and its director that makes the band so enjoyable,” Hundt said.
Dave Anderson started in the band after his freshman year of high school in 1967 after his band director Franklin Else asked him too.
He began the role as director in about 1978 or 1979 for about five years, he said. He returned as director again in 1992 for several years.
When Anderson retired from his career and returned to Lake Mills, the Lake Mills City Band was looking for a director; he began his work in that role in the fall of 2018.
“I think there are two things that make our band so great and enjoyable,” Anderson said. “The feeling that we all get when we tackle a new piece of music and realize we can do it and do it well and the feeling we get when we are able to play that music before a large audience and it meets with a positive response.”
Even with the growth of the band, it is never too late to join.
“If you have even casually thought, it would be fun to get out your old instrument and play again, I would say it is never too late to give it a try,” Anderson said.
We have new members from all walks of life and age, Ann Hundt said.
“We have focused on recruiting students from local schools and have been quite successful,” she said. “Interestingly enough we have also gained membership of individuals who performed in bands before Covid that didn’t reconvene afterwards.”
In addition to Lake Mills, players involved are from a number of area communities ranging from Portage to Johnson Creek, Cambridge, Deerfield, Waterloo, Jefferson, Whitewater, Watertown, Palmyra and Madison.
“The support we have received from the community over the last few years, ranging from round ups at the Lake Mills Market to sponsorship of concerts by area individuals and businesses, as well as very healthy sized audiences at our concerts work together to make me, and the players I am sure, feel that the work we have put in on the music is all worthwhile,” Anderson said.
Interested musicians on joining the band can contact lakemillscityband@gmail.com. To stay informed on upcoming events and themes visit The Lake Mills City Band Facebook page.