Costume Winners

Winners from the Trinity Pines Halloween Contest were...1st place, “That woman with the blond hair”, Terry B., The Hawaiian Lady, Jill P., third place went to “The Clown”, Leone K., and fourth place went to “The Butterfly”.

 Contributed

I have thought about the many ways I was going to start this column, and still haven’t come up with the right one! I love this weather as I’ve been able to continue hanging the laundry up on the wash lines outside and the house smells so good when I bring it in.

Our L’Attitude Ladies were off to Hering’s Towne Inn in Jefferson. I think I speak for all of us when I say the service was great and the food was Excellent! Who knows where those ladies will end up next month!