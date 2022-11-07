Winners from the Trinity Pines Halloween Contest were...1st place, “That woman with the blond hair”, Terry B., The Hawaiian Lady, Jill P., third place went to “The Clown”, Leone K., and fourth place went to “The Butterfly”.
I have thought about the many ways I was going to start this column, and still haven’t come up with the right one! I love this weather as I’ve been able to continue hanging the laundry up on the wash lines outside and the house smells so good when I bring it in.
Our L’Attitude Ladies were off to Hering’s Towne Inn in Jefferson. I think I speak for all of us when I say the service was great and the food was Excellent! Who knows where those ladies will end up next month!
We recently started our own little book club. We haven’t met as of yet to discuss our first book but will soon. The book,”Our Souls at Night”, was suggested to me and I am very eager to see how the ladies liked it. At this point we have five members and are looking for morei, we have the opportunity to add another!
Our annual Halloween party and costume party was another success! This year we had 10 participants come in their costumes. All who came to the party voted. And the winners were...1st place, “That woman with the blond hair”, Terry B., The Hawaiian lady, Jill P., 3rd place went to “the Clown”, Leone K., and 4th place went to “the Butterfly”, Renee S. Thank you to all who came and those who “dressed up”! Snacks and refreshments were served and then we played Bingo.
The Men’s Club had their monthly get together in the Sunroom and I made them up some french toast. This was accompanied by sausage patties, fruit and of course our Coffee!
Plans are underway and I am trying to smooth out the rough edges for the Veterans Day presentation I have planned for our Veterans next Friday. I hope to have a follow-up story and pictures for you next week.
Until then, “The human contribution is the essential ingredient. It is only in the giving oneself to others that we truly live.” Ethel Percy Andrus