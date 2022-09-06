Hello again. Here we are talking about change AGAIN! The calendar has changed yet again to another month. I don't like the beginning of these "ber" months because we all know what’s up ahead in the other months.

We see the school buses out on the roads signaling that the school season has started for the public schools, many parochial schools started in the middle of August, and have a few weeks in. Some of us are watching baseball games on tv, or attending your child’s, grandchild’s, niece, nephew, friends, football, volleyball, cross country, soccer games.