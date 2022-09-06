Hello again. Here we are talking about change AGAIN! The calendar has changed yet again to another month. I don't like the beginning of these "ber" months because we all know what’s up ahead in the other months.
We see the school buses out on the roads signaling that the school season has started for the public schools, many parochial schools started in the middle of August, and have a few weeks in. Some of us are watching baseball games on tv, or attending your child’s, grandchild’s, niece, nephew, friends, football, volleyball, cross country, soccer games.
You notice all the changes we have just by turning one calendar page? Today, I have a very good reason for talking about change to you. You see, sometime this morning, our three big pine trees by our flagpole will be sawed down and taken away. Not much you can do with them once they die (: That in itself is going to be a huge change to see when these residents look out their windows, or you come driving into the driveway. They will be replaced with three new pine trees in the spring.
Well, last week, I told you I would tell you a little bit about Loretta's trip, and here is her synopsis. Loretta, along with her daughter, grandson, and daughter-in-law enjoyed an 8-day River Boat cruise on the Rhine River. It was awesome with stops in major cities along the way. They stopped in Speyer and Cologne, Germany.
After that, and because of the drought, they came to the "low water area" and were bussed two hours up to the next ship. They continued onto Amsterdam and the Netherlands. It was/is very nice to see that the Lord brought them all back safe and sound!
Joan Johnson was here showing about 14 or 15 residents’ different types of antiques. From what I heard from some of the residents, they enjoyed it very much and didn't realize that stuff was out there. Joan spent about an hour and a half explaining to our residents what each piece was and answered questions.
Thursday, Carl took the van and a few residents along with his wife to Jones Meat Market in Fort Atkinson. They traveled along the back country roads and enjoyed the scenic trip till they arrived at Jones. Once there, they shopped to their hearts content. After leaving there, they stopped off at Poyers and browsed and shopped for pies and turnovers. Sounds like they all had a successful and fun morning.
Thursday afternoon found seven residents, along with myself in the Sunroom playing a round or two or more of Card Bingo. We had another resident come that hadn't played before, and caught on real fast how to play this "hard" game! Candy prizes were awarded and everyone won at least two times, some a few more, it's just how the cards fall!
I see from the calendar that our September birthdays all fall on the end of the month, we have Charlene C., Marilyn L., Betty W., and Lois A. With that, my dear readers I see it is time to leave you. My only inspirational quote I have for you today is, School is in. Please, Please Drive extra careful in school zones and when following a bus. Remember, don't try to pass when you see that red "STOP" sign come out! They are our Precious Cargo!