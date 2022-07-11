Wow! What am I wowing about? Well, a couple of things, the first is that I have been at Trinity Pines for 20 years. Who knew I would stay there that long. I started out as a waitress going into cooking after that and cooked here until covid hit and the decision was made to close the kitchen (and that was for 18 years), then I agreed to go into the janitorial business, and I am still there. In between all that, I also do activities, been playing the Pines clown forever! I have been doing Know Your Neighbor, which means I interview people, type it up, and display it on a shelf on the second floor for all to go read and see and just in general get to know their neighbor a little better. I enjoy doing that so much, because I even get to know them so much better. I also plan most of the parties we had (have) around here unless it's after hours. And oh my goodness list goes on.....
Carl, our director, presented me with a beautiful plaque and coffee mug before we had our July 4th celebration, he also had some very kind words to say, and he has only known me for two out of 20 years! Oh, and I can't tell you all the wonderful people I have met here at the Pines in those 20 years. Many of them told me that I shouldn't leave before they do, and guess what? I didn't! That is the sad part of this job. You get close to these people, and then they either have to leave to go to another facility because their health prevents them from taking care of themselves or the Lord decides that they have done all they can here on earth and calls them to their Heavenly Home.
Along with myself receiving the award and coffee mug, Loretta G. Also was recognized for being the office assistant for 20 years. She received her award at the resident’s council meeting on Saturday, and they ALL had to keep quiet about it until Monday! Wow, where does that time go? She starts her workday out by making sure everyone is ok and safe and has their call lights on, and then continues on to whatever she has planned, or Carl has planned for her. She is also here to help the residents with anything they may have problems with. Of course, both of us are here to keep everyone in line and joke around! What fun would life be if we couldn't joke?
Another AWESOME thing that happened since we last spoke, is our library got this cool "VETERANS WALL OF HONOR"! One of our local scouts, Jack Phillips, came and interviewed our veterans, he photographed them and then designed and built this Wall of Honor for them. I can't sing his praises enough, as he did an awesome job, and I know that we all appreciated his efforts, which, by the way, earned him the rank of Eagle Scout. Thank you Jack.
Just like Memorial Day, we also celebrated July 4th with a picnic. I grilled the residents' brats, and the Market provided the potato salad, coleslaw, beans, and patriotic cupcakes that I found some ice cream for. We had a few more on the 4th than we did last time, who knows what will happen the next time we try to do something like this?
Until next time, I want to leave you with this quote by "Unknown" Everyone wants to be the sun to brighten someone's life, but why not be the moon, to shine on someone's darkest hour?