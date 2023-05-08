Good morning!, and what a beautiful morning it is! First, let me offer my prayers, hugs and condolences to the families of Shirley Hofer and Donny Strauss, whose rooms the Lord had prepared for and called them Home recently. Shirley was a cousin and Donny a brother-in-law to two of our residents, Joyce K. and Millie Z., Also to Joan S., whom the Lord had her cousin Gary Magnussen room ready and called him to his Eternal Home. “In my Father's house there are many rooms, if it were not so I would have told you. I go to prepare a room for you, and if I go and prepare a room for you, I will come again and receive you unto myself, that where I am, you may be also."
Our Men's Club took their group to Route19 in Waterloo for their monthly meeting. There were seven attending, and as one of them said, "got up in the middle of the night to enjoy breakfast." Since we last talked Al W., took off for the Northwoods to spend time with his daughter up north. Hopefully, when he returns, he will have lots of stories to tell us about his trip.
Work has begun and halted in our back yard project. We will talk more about that as the work progresses. So far, the bridge, planter boxes and cement have been removed and forms have been placed for the new walkway. A Gardening Committee has been formed by volunteers here at the Pines. They will decide what kind of flowers to plant around our flagpole and gardens in the front. Our Book Club met to discuss their recent read, The Underground Railroad, they are now reading The Postmistress and will soon gather to discuss their thoughts on the book. We have two apartment vacancies, so hopefully the folks on our "waiting list" will want to join us and move in soon so we can stay at full capacity, and it's always nice to meet new people and welcome them "home"!
My inspirational thought for the week, is we all know the farmers are out on the roads trying to get to their fields, please show a little patience and consideration when you drive behind them, remember, if it wasn't for the farmers we wouldn't have food on our tables.