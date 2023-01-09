LM City Band performs
Lake Mills City Band performed a Christmas concert for the residents at Trinity Pines on Dec. 4.

 Contributed

Hello and Happy 2023! It is hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that we are into a new year already! I feel like we just entered 2022!

We thank the students and teachers from St. Paul's who came up and sang Christmas Carols to us before Christmas. Their voices filled our Gathering Room, and those who came to listen to them appreciated their thoughtfulness in thinking of us and sharing their love for our Saviour with us.