Hello and Happy 2023! It is hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that we are into a new year already! I feel like we just entered 2022!
We thank the students and teachers from St. Paul's who came up and sang Christmas Carols to us before Christmas. Their voices filled our Gathering Room, and those who came to listen to them appreciated their thoughtfulness in thinking of us and sharing their love for our Saviour with us.
We celebrated Christmas many times. We started out with the Men’s Club, followed by the Book Club, the L'Attitude Ladies and finally Club 90. Did I say Finally? No, we had one more party to end all parties, the Secret Santa party. Those who wanted to participate, came to my office, and drew a name. They were asked to buy a gift, no more than $10. Then wrap it and put the name card that they drew on it. The day of the party, I had a question for each one of them before they opened their gift. If they could not answer, they had to sing a Christmas Carol. Guess what? I think I sang more than they did, and nobody got up and left!
This year, to ring in the New Year, the Lake Mills City Band was here on Dec. 4, and they had a beautiful Christmas concert. I only saw the pictures on Facebook but heard alot about it! Thank you, Lake Mills City Band, for an awesome concert! I know those that heard it, loved it!
Next week the flooring in the laundry room on the second floor will be replaced. It will be a week long process but I am sure it will be well worth the wait.
The Men’s Club met on the Jan. 6 and we celebrated three of the men’s birthdays. It was Wayne E. Birthday on the Jan. 6, Jan. 7 was Greg B's, and Jan. 22 will be Tim F's. They all enjoyed cupcakes, coffee, conversation, and lots of laughs! We are all trying to stay healthy although a few of the residents have helped themselves to some pretty bad head colds. Hopefully, with much rest and plenty of TLC they will bid those colds "goodbye ". Speaking of "goodbye", I am afraid that is all I have time for this week. I would like to leave you with this inspirational quote from Carl Brad, "Although no one can go back and make a brand-new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending."