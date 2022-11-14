Here we are again! The Pines was pretty active this week. They started out the week, by unfortunately, not having the weekly Zumba Class. Put a damper on some of their fitness exercises but hopefully will be able to return to it again next Monday! Although, I did volunteer to take over, but, for some odd reason was turned down! (Can you just imagine my self-esteem at that!) Monday afternoon found a round table full of Sheepshead players. Again, Millie Z. turned in not only one, but three piles of chips, followed by Wayne with two.
It was a fun and fast afternoon and always good to hear the camaraderie going around the table! I came back in the afternoon, and was "talked into" playing Euchre, as they didn't even have enough people for 1 table. So, you know me, I like to keep these residents happy so I said sure I can stay and play. Well, I don’t think they are going to ask me to play with them anymore. You see I won 1st place with 38 points, and the prize was a dollar. (I still haven’t spent it!) Second place went to Wayne, who had 37 points, he won 75 cents, and Mae came in third place and won a whole quarter! Because they only had four players, the person who had OOPS, which was Loretta, went home with nothing ☹ Afterwards, we had coffee and cookies and had a small celebration for Mae's 99th birthday! But Mae didn't stop celebrating there! Oh no, when you get that close to 100, you get to celebrate as many times and as often as you like!.
Thursday morning, in Club 90, which was also National Cupcake Day, we continued the celebration. Each participant was given a vanilla or chocolate cupcake that I picked up from the Lake Mills Market. Then we talked about oh so many things. I like it when they just start talking and everybody is very courteous, but still chimes in on the subject at hand. So, we talked about genealogy, as Mae and Wayne are actually 3rd cousins through the father’s side.
Then we talked about the different places that people lived, and we always get a minute or two of tractor talk in there (just like the old farmers we all are!) We were also happy to welcome Tim F., who had turned 90 this past January, but, because there was a glitch in his records, we were unaware of the fact he was 90. Sorry Tim. We sang Happy Birthday to our friend, Mae, and presented her with a bouquet of "harvest" flowers!
Friday morning dawned around with the Gathering Room decorated and filling up with residents to help us celebrate our Veterans. I gave a little presentation, which was hard because I get scared standing in front of all those people and talking. (It's ok to laugh, they all did!)
When I first thought about this, I looked on Google, and found a little message that they said the President puts on Facebook several hours before Veterans Day. Now which president did it or if they still do it, I am not sure, but that was one of the things I shared with the group. It remains as true as it did, the day that President wrote it. For some reason, I can see Ronald Reagan writing it, and reading it to the Veterans. Don't ask me why, he just comes across as one who would say that.
Each resident was presented with a card I had made, and each resident signed. They were also given a blue and red carnation. I had ordered a medallion for each one but hadn't received it at the time of the presentation, but received it on Saturday, so I will be presenting it to them at Bingo this next coming Wednesday.
After the presentation, we had new Club 90's inductees to recognize. Tim F and Lorraine L., were presented and were presented with the Club 90 coffee mug and certificate. They are now officially welcomed into our prestigious club. Our third recipient wishes to remain anonymous so we will leave it at that. After that, we all celebrated Mae's birthday with a beautiful cake decorated and baked by the Lake Mills Market.
I want to publicly recognize Maria and her staff for doing an awesome job. Normally, I call a week ahead, this time I only gave them a day, but they did an AWESOME job. THANK YOU! I also called and talked to Maria and let her know how happy we all were with the cake. I surprised Mae by calling and asking her former neighbors to join us and help us celebrate Mae.
It was worth it when I saw the look of surprise and happiness on Mae's face when Gil and Mary Schaefer and family came out of "hiding"! It was an awesome day for Mae. After all of that was done, the residents were treated to some awesome pizza from Pizza Pit, and we had beer and soda to boot. So, that my friends is how our week went. How did yours go?
I leave you with this from Dan Lipinski, "On this Veterans Day, let us remember the service of our veterans, and let us renew to fulfill our promise to fulfill our sacred obligations to our veterans and their families so that we can live free."