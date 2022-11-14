Trinity Pines Veterans
Buy Now

Veterans that reside at Trinity Pines were honored at a ceremony this past Friday.

 Contributed

Here we are again! The Pines was pretty active this week. They started out the week, by unfortunately, not having the weekly Zumba Class. Put a damper on some of their fitness exercises but hopefully will be able to return to it again next Monday! Although, I did volunteer to take over, but, for some odd reason was turned down! (Can you just imagine my self-esteem at that!) Monday afternoon found a round table full of Sheepshead players. Again, Millie Z. turned in not only one, but three piles of chips, followed by Wayne with two.

It was a fun and fast afternoon and always good to hear the camaraderie going around the table! I came back in the afternoon, and was "talked into" playing Euchre, as they didn't even have enough people for 1 table. So, you know me, I like to keep these residents happy so I said sure I can stay and play. Well, I don’t think they are going to ask me to play with them anymore. You see I won 1st place with 38 points, and the prize was a dollar. (I still haven’t spent it!) Second place went to Wayne, who had 37 points, he won 75 cents, and Mae came in third place and won a whole quarter! Because they only had four players, the person who had OOPS, which was Loretta, went home with nothing ☹ Afterwards, we had coffee and cookies and had a small celebration for Mae's 99th birthday! But Mae didn't stop celebrating there! Oh no, when you get that close to 100, you get to celebrate as many times and as often as you like!.