How well do you handle change? Do you like change or do you regret it? I mean do you embrace it, or do you try to run from it? I am not sure how much I do or don't like change, I guess it really depends on the situation and the circumstances around it. I can live with it or well, there are some things that I guess I just don't like to see change. I mean when you got a good thing going why change it? Right? Well, I asked you that question and had you think on that for a minute, because I have some really good news about a change that we did here at the Pines. But first, I would like to thank out Director Carl for helping us with the change.
OK, here it is. We had a group of ladies called the Red Hat Ladies. They would go for lunch somewhere or go on tour to someplace. So, once we got back to where we could do activities, I tried to get the Red Hats together again. The problem was, people were telling me people weren't coming because they didn't like wearing a hat, especially not a red hat. Couldn't we change the name? I said “if you can come up with a good name we can vote on changing it”. Well, in comes Carl. He told me about his mom belonging to a group and they had this really cool name, L'attitude Ladies. Ladies with attitude....
So, we have gone from the Red Hats to the L‘attitude Ladies! Our first trip out with the new name was to the Old Rock in Astico. Yes, there is an area called Astico. Beautiful bar and awesome food. From there the women went down the road a few miles and went to the Hidden View Amish store. It's a nice little store off the HWY on Maiden Lane Road by Reeseville. Not as big as the one in Dalton, but it's Amish! If you didn't know, it’s my old stomping’ ground, and on the way back to the Pines, we drove past the farm I grew up on. That was a hard thing to do, since I haven't been passed, since we sold it. There it is....Change!
This past month we had Sharon Kilcoyn from Watertown entertain us with her guitar and Gospel songs. Some of the residents joined in on some of the songs as they were familiar with them. They enjoyed her very much and we are planning another visit from her. We played card bingo and prizes of candy bars were rewarded for those who had Bingo! Card bingo is played with a deck of cards. You deal them out, then call a card from a different deck, whoever has that card turns it over. Once they have turned all their cards over, they yell Bingo and collect their prize! We had 8 people the last time we played and they all had fun! Our Club 90 met and played the Penny Game. They were asked various questions, and if it applied to them they took a penny from the pile, or they had to give one penny to the person on their left, if it fit them. Some of the questions were silly, but they also enjoyed the game and the socialization. Sheepshead and Euchre were both played during the month. Plans are being made for our Labor Day meal. Many of the residents were sad to hear that BIA foods will no longer be bringing the meals weekly, only to celebrate the birthdays, as the food prices have gone up considerably. Loretta G. has been on vacation, and when I get a chance, I will get more info from her on that.
Our August birthdays were Nancy P., Ron N., Sue M., Walt H., who celebrated his 95th! This month also marked two "landmark” anniversaries. Ron and Janet N. celebrated their 60th, and Don and Leone K. celebrated their 65th. Congratulations and God's blessing to both couples!
Until we meet again, a quote from Joelle Speranza, “Our lives are stories in which we write, direct and star in the leading role. Some chapters are happy while others bring lessons to learn, but we always have the power to be the heroes of our own adventures."