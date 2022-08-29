How well do you handle change? Do you like change or do you regret it? I mean do you embrace it, or do you try to run from it? I am not sure how much I do or don't like change, I guess it really depends on the situation and the circumstances around it. I can live with it or well, there are some things that I guess I just don't like to see change. I mean when you got a good thing going why change it? Right? Well, I asked you that question and had you think on that for a minute, because I have some really good news about a change that we did here at the Pines. But first, I would like to thank out Director Carl for helping us with the change.

OK, here it is. We had a group of ladies called the Red Hat Ladies. They would go for lunch somewhere or go on tour to someplace. So, once we got back to where we could do activities, I tried to get the Red Hats together again. The problem was, people were telling me people weren't coming because they didn't like wearing a hat, especially not a red hat. Couldn't we change the name? I said “if you can come up with a good name we can vote on changing it”. Well, in comes Carl. He told me about his mom belonging to a group and they had this really cool name, L'attitude Ladies. Ladies with attitude....