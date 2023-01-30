This past weekend I had the opportunity to see my granddaughters perform with the dance team at Lakeside. Totally Awesome. The dance team instructor said they perform at home basketball and football games, if you get a chance, I highly recommend checking them out. I know my granddaughters enjoyed learning the dance and doing it with them.
The second floor laundry room is totally refurbished. Not only did it get a new paint job but they also had new floor installed and it looks GREAT!
The L'Attitude ladies took advantage of the nice weather and enjoyed lunch at the Mulberry Family Restaurant. We not only had many laughs but great service and delicious food.
Our puzzle ladies on second floor have been working on an Eagle puzzle. I am almost certain this one was a challenge. The top part is pretty much white, and the bottom is black. It was suggested that the puzzle would make a nice, framed picture! I am thinking that was a hint!
I have started a new thing for our residents’ birthdays. At the end of the month, we celebrate all the birthdays together. We also suggested that each person that comes brings a canned good to donate to the Food Pantry. We meet in the Gathering Room for cake, coffee and lots of socializing. So for the month of January, we celebrated Wendy, Renee, Greg, and Wayne’s Birthday. Our other 2 birthday people Myrna and Tim were unable to make it. I feel it's a great way to get together and hopefully to let them know they are remembered and loved! We also celebrated their birthdays at the Men’s Club and Book Club. We just try to party as much as we can!
Our little group of ladies got together to enjoy an hour of Card Bingo. It's a fast hour with lots of laughs and fun with various prizes being awarded for each bingo. Until we meet again remember "one kind word can warm three winter months" Japanese Proverb