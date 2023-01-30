January birthdays celebrated

January birthdays were recently celebrated with Wendy, Renee, Greg, and Wayne. Myrna and Tim also celebrated January birthdays but were unable to attend.

 Contributed

This past weekend I had the opportunity to see my granddaughters perform with the dance team at Lakeside. Totally Awesome. The dance team instructor said they perform at home basketball and football games, if you get a chance, I highly recommend checking them out. I know my granddaughters enjoyed learning the dance and doing it with them.

The second floor laundry room is totally refurbished. Not only did it get a new paint job but they also had new floor installed and it looks GREAT!