If you remember from my last Pines news, I said the hardest part about this job was getting attached and losing friends from this place. Well, we lost another wonderful former waitress and she also was an angel and volunteered to come up and take the residents blood pressure once a week. I am talking about Dorothy Hartwig. I so much enjoyed working with her. The way she talked about her family; I feel like I knew them all personally. She shared so much, and you could hear the love she had for all of them in her voice. I shall miss her, and speaking about missing someone. We lost another wonderful resident. God also called home Sandy Zimmermann. You want to talk about a wonderful lady who had so much love not only for cooking, for her family, but just for everyone in general, that was Sandy. God had their rooms prepared and they answered His call Home. Well done, thou good and faithful servants, until we meet again. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the Hartwig and Zimmermann families.
Our red hat ladies were off to Fort Atkinson, the original plan was to go to Brocks River Walk Tavern & Grill. But can you believe that Google lied to us when it told us they were open on Monday? Wrong, because the sign on the door read Closed Monday AND Tuesday. Just an FYI for you all! So now what to do? Well, Google told us of another place across the road called Mr. Brews Taphouse, so what could we do, but go and try it out? Of course, we got smarter and called first! Yes they were open and their food was DELICIOUS! Just another FYI, they don't serve the hard stuff, just the beer and wine!
Club 90 also met. They were given red, white and blue treats. Red being strawberries on the bottom, with an individual angel food cake covered with blueberries and whip cream! After that, they made door hangers that said Faith Love Freedom! Their next meeting will be in August and boy have I got a game for them! We played Bingo on Wednesday, which was followed by wine and cheese. The next afternoon, Thursday, I reintroduced Card Bingo. Prizes were given out, and we had eight women come down and join in the fun! You never know which card will be called!
Myrna Keene has become our newest resident on our "Know Your Neighbor" shelf on the second floor. Myrna is one of our newest residents and comes to us from Lake Mills! I appreciate her taking the time to share her life with us.
With that my friends, I leave you with this inspirational quote, not sure who it is by, but it goes like this," Life is like a CAMERA, FOCUS on what is important. CAPTURE the good times, Develop from the negatives, And IF things don't work out, Take another Shot!