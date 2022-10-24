Have I ever told you how much I enjoy hanging my laundry outside on a line versus drying it in the electric dryer? Just the wonderful outside smell does it for me. Plus, I couldn't waste these last couple of nice days to hang it out.
Did any of you get a chance to drive around and look at the awesome fall colors? It was really nice once you got above the Dells. But then again, one doesn't have to drive that far, if you drive by Cemetery Road on Hwy B, there is a big, beautiful maple tree in color.
Carl and his wife Pam returned from a week of vacation in the far northwoods of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula. Unfortunately, for him his work didn't do it on its own, and he is wading in paperwork and resident requests trying to catch up.
Some of our residents recently had their carpets cleaned by Steve of Sunshine Cleaning. Whoever signed up had their carpets cleaned, and from what I been hearing he did a terrific job! Thank you.
The Men’s Club had their meeting with a breakfast of fresh fruit, waffles, sausages, and coffee. It was decided that instead of leaving the Pines, I would make them breakfast. These men are so spoiled!
The 90's Club also met and discussed their Halloween fun growing up. One went around soaping windows, while another had her neighbor come wash her windows after she soaped them. Several recalled going to school the next morning and seeing cars or teeter totters on top of school buildings or the outhouse! Oh, the imagination of some kids!
We have started a Book Club. We had five ladies plus myself and I believe another resident has joined us. Our first book we are reading is Our Souls at Night. We will meet the first Friday of every month.
This month, also besides doing our regular Bingo, we have done Breast Cancer, Card, and Fall Bingos. We also did a candy guessing game. I packed candy into 2 Breast Cancer awareness water bottles. Our 1st bottle went to Jill P. For guessing the correct number of 59. The second bottle went to Kate N. For guessing 56. There were 57 pieces of candy in the bottle.
Hometown Pharmacy was here to do the Covid booster and flu shots again. Also, the SVD Voting volunteers are coming to the Pines so our residents can vote. Thank you for making this possible.
Trinity Pines is also so thankful to all who voted and made Trinity Pines number one for three years running in the Best of Lake Mills for Senior Living 55+ !!
I know this shouldn't bear repeating but I am, because everyone seems to be in a hurry these days; Slow down and make sure you STOP, behind the bus when the sign is out and the lights are flashing. That isn't a suggestion. Also, harvest season is here, so farmers may be on roads, again, Slow Down. They have loved ones who are waiting for them too.