When I think of the month of March, I usually associate that month with high school basketball tournaments. So, with having granddaughters in grade school, I can now associate the month of February with grade school tournaments and Valentine’s Day. Hubby and I were fortunate to be at Lakeside this past weekend and see our granddaughter’s school, girls and boys A-team win 1st place in their division!
Here at the Pines, we have been having some pretty awesome stuff going on too. To begin with, we were fortunate enough to have the people from City Hall come to the Pines, so that our residents could vote. We thank them for that service again. Our friend, Doris, left last week for a weeks’ worth of vacation in Florida with her family. What an awesome way to celebrate her birthday! We missed her, but we are always happy to see our residents enjoying vacations with their families.
Valentine's Day started out with an encore performance by Sharon Kilcoyn, from Watertown, who with her guitar, led a group of 18 residents in a sing along. Sharon had been there last August and entertained the residents. The residents requested that she share her songs so they could sing along, so that's what happened this Tuesday! From there, the Book Club met to discuss the Great American. From there we moved to the library and watched the movie, "The Help". The Book Club had read that book a few months back.
BINGO! If you would have asked me years ago, how popular that game is around here, I would of told I have no idea. But, every other Wednesday, we have 13ish people come together in the Gathering Room to play the game! Plus, we have Card Bingo, we have played Western, Patriotic and a few others that I have found! And there are the prizes! I mean who can play Bingo without the prizes. I try to find prizes that fit the game.
Another thing that has taken place is the changing of the Resident Council team. The Resident Council President is now Ron N., Vice President is Terry B., Secretary is Myrna K., and the new Treasurer is Wendy R., We thank the outgoing team for their year of leadership, and we look forward to the new ones. Ron N. is also the resident council representative who serves on the Trinity Pines Council board. He speaks on behalf of the residents to this council.
So with these updates of the Pines , I leave you with this quote by Gary Zukhav, "We cannot stop the winter or the summer from coming. We cannot stop the spring or the fall or make them other than they are. They are gifts from the universe that we cannot refuse. But we can choose what we contribute to life when each arrives."