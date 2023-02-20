January birthdays celebrated

January birthdays were recently celebrated with Wendy, Renee, Greg, and Wayne. Myrna and Tim also celebrated January birthdays but were unable to attend.

 Contributed

When I think of the month of March, I usually associate that month with high school basketball tournaments. So, with having granddaughters in grade school, I can now associate the month of February with grade school tournaments and Valentine’s Day. Hubby and I were fortunate to be at Lakeside this past weekend and see our granddaughter’s school, girls and boys A-team win 1st place in their division!

Here at the Pines, we have been having some pretty awesome stuff going on too. To begin with, we were fortunate enough to have the people from City Hall come to the Pines, so that our residents could vote. We thank them for that service again. Our friend, Doris, left last week for a weeks’ worth of vacation in Florida with her family. What an awesome way to celebrate her birthday! We missed her, but we are always happy to see our residents enjoying vacations with their families.