This weekend, I was in Watertown, watching my granddaughters play in a volleyball tournament, and as I was watching them, I was thinking wow, the oldest one is just like her mom when she played at that age, although, it seems like she was out there playing just yesterday.

Unfortunately, the volleyball season is so short and that must be my favorite sport to watch them play! I told my granddaughters once that it didn't matter to me if they won or lost, but it was how they played. Were they going to play to win or were they going to play for the glory of their Lord.