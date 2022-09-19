This weekend, I was in Watertown, watching my granddaughters play in a volleyball tournament, and as I was watching them, I was thinking wow, the oldest one is just like her mom when she played at that age, although, it seems like she was out there playing just yesterday.
Unfortunately, the volleyball season is so short and that must be my favorite sport to watch them play! I told my granddaughters once that it didn't matter to me if they won or lost, but it was how they played. Were they going to play to win or were they going to play for the glory of their Lord.
Winning isn't everything, it's how you play. Play like the Lord would want you to play, good sportsmanship, encouragement to the other players. It didn't seem like they heard me, but watching them play, I could tell they did! It sure makes this nana proud!
Well, I did it again, and now I have to fess up to it! I missed Joan Schultz's birthday in September last time. I do apologize. You know I looked at that calendar, I don't know how many times, and I kept missing her birthday. Yes, it's just as important as the other September birthdays, my eyes were just playing tricks on me! (That's my story and I am sticking to it!) Happy birthday Joan, I hope you had/have an awesome day!
Our Men's Club was out for breakfast at the Family Restaurant on Mulberry Street. It's funny when you listen to them talk, one of them thinks that leaving for breakfast at 9:30 a.m. is in the middle of the night, and the next one thinks that he should be ordering lunch, because the day is half gone already! We decided that next month we should just stay at the Pines and I volunteered to make waffles, and they decided that you can microwave sausages, so guess what they will be having at their next meeting! (But now that I think about it more, I wonder if they were volunteering to make the sausages! ha-ha!) We are also hoping that by having it at "home", more of the men will show up!
They had two tables for Euchre on Wednesday and Thursday, we played a new Bingo game. This one was called Western Bingo. It has a card, with just pictures of "western" things and as I called out the picture, they put a chip on it if they had it! We had seven ladies join me in this new game! Prizes were given out to whomever managed to get a Bingo! I always try to find prizes that fit the theme of Bingo that we are playing, and this one was a little tough. Next week, we will be playing FALL bingo on the 1st day of FALL! That should be an interesting one too!
I leave you this week with this thought by Simone Biles, "Always work hard and have fun in what you do because I think that's when you're more successful. You have to choose to do it."