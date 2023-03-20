Before I start, I would like to extend my sympathies and prayers to the Hofer family. Lorin is the brother to two of our residents , Joyce K. And Millie Z.
Lorin would join them and the other residents in our Euchre card game. The Lord has called home another angel.
Joan Johnson, the Mystery Antique lady was here again to share with us some of her antiques and the histories behind them. Very informative and interesting.
We started out Monthly Meal Program with The Lake Mills Market making the meal for us. According to all who ate it, it was delicious! This is in observance of the birthdays for the month. This month we have four.
Even though the clocks got set ahead an hour, the ones that played Sheepshead made it on time. A fun hour was had by all.
Charlene Cederburg made it back from her 25 day trip to Australia, New Zealand and the other islands she visited.
Friday afternoon 19 people attended the St. Patrick's party held in the Gathering Room. They played "Roll a Rainbow" and "Fill the Pot of Gold "! Walt H. Got all three of his coins in the pot. They then voted on the two they thought looked like a Leprechaun with all their green attire on. First place went to Myrna Keene, 2nd to Lois F. And 3rd to Nancy P. Congratulations ladies! After that those who wanted to, stayed, and played St. Patrick's Day Bingo. Prizes were handed out to the Bingo winners, and all enjoyed snacks and beverages. Gods’ blessings to you on your weekly travels.