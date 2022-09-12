St. Wenceslaus
Staff photo

Island Church, a historical church built in 1863 in the town of Waterloo, will hold a festival looking at the history of the Sudeten German people who settled in the area.

The Island Church, which was previously known as St. Wenceslaus Church, Blue Joint Road, was founded by Sudeten German immigrants. The church will hold an educational festival the weekend of Sept. 24 and 25 to educate on this history.