Watertown Regional Medical Center today announced that it has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipient and a 2023 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™. This distinction places Watertown Regional among the top 83 ‒ or top 2% ‒ of all short-term, acute-care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers.

“We strive to deliver high-quality outcomes and a safe and positive patient experience as part of our broader mission of promoting the health and well-being of our community,” said Patty Gedemer, Chief Nursing Officer, Watertown Regional Medical Center. “To achieve both of these prestigious Healthgrades awards is quite an honor and a testament to the skilled, compassionate care extended to every patient who comes through our hospital doors.”