Watertown, WI – Watertown Regional Medical Center now offers the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution, the latest advancement that helps orthopedic surgeons perform knee replacement surgery that is tailored to each patient with the goal to get patients back to the life and activities they love doing, faster.

“We are excited to announce we’ve received our VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution for total knee replacements and have successfully completed our first procedure using the technology,” said Richard Keddington, CEO, Watertown Regional Medical Center. “The addition of this technology gives residents of Watertown and the surrounding communities access to the latest technology and improved outcomes.”