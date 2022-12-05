Watertown, WI – Watertown Regional Medical Center now offers the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution, the latest advancement that helps orthopedic surgeons perform knee replacement surgery that is tailored to each patient with the goal to get patients back to the life and activities they love doing, faster.
“We are excited to announce we’ve received our VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution for total knee replacements and have successfully completed our first procedure using the technology,” said Richard Keddington, CEO, Watertown Regional Medical Center. “The addition of this technology gives residents of Watertown and the surrounding communities access to the latest technology and improved outcomes.”
In 2019, there were approximately 900,000 primary knee replacements performed in the United States. Patients requiring this procedure are often looking for the latest technology as they aim for improved outcomes, increased movement, and shortened recovery time.
Dr. Jason Habeck, a fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon at Watertown Regional Medical Center, has prior experience using robotic-assistance and is now using the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution at Watertown Regional Medical Center to aid him in performing these procedures with increased accuracy.
“Every knee is different, as is every patient requiring a knee replacement procedure,” said Dr. Habeck. “This technology helps me perform a knee replacement with the use of precise data that’s tailored to each patient’s anatomy. Helping to ensure predictable results to improve outcomes, increase mobility, and help patients recover faster.”
The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution works in tandem with the ATTUNE® Knee System, which is an innovative knee implant designed to work more closely with an individual patient’s anatomy. The ATTUNE Knee can help increase stability and reduce pain, providing better range of motion and preventing the unstable feeling some patients experience during everyday activities, such as bending and walking up and down stairs.
With these systems working together, there is now a local option for patients who are seeking the latest technology designed to provide digital precision in knee replacement.