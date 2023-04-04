Watertown Regional Medical Center (WRMC) in Watertown, Wisconsin today announced it has been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™.

“It is an honor to be rated among the nation’s top 100 rural and community hospitals and a testament to the skill, compassion and hard work of our team members,” said WRMC CEO Richard Keddington. “Our elite rating recognizes WRMC’s success at delivering positive patient outcomes and experiences as we strive to achieve our mission of improving the health of our community.