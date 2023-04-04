Watertown Regional Medical Center (WRMC) in Watertown, Wisconsin today announced it has been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™.
“It is an honor to be rated among the nation’s top 100 rural and community hospitals and a testament to the skill, compassion and hard work of our team members,” said WRMC CEO Richard Keddington. “Our elite rating recognizes WRMC’s success at delivering positive patient outcomes and experiences as we strive to achieve our mission of improving the health of our community.
“It’s especially gratifying to add another accolade to our hospital in a year in which we earned reaccreditation as a chest pain center, were named to Newsweek’s list of Best Maternity Hospitals 2022, and were designated as a 'Baby-Friendly' hospital after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA. I couldn’t be prouder of the exceptional healthcare professionals who serve at Watertown Regional.”
Hospitals are rated in the Chartis rankings using publicly available data sets and scored across eight performance pillars. According to the Chartis website, “these top performers are excelling in managing risk, achieving higher quality, securing better outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction, and operating at a lower cost than their peers. These groups serve as a benchmark for other rural facilities as they strive to achieve similar results and provide a blueprint for successfully navigating the uncertainty of the new healthcare.”
“Across the nation, top 100 rural providers continue to serve as a source of inspiration for hospital leadership teams and staff working diligently every day to improve the delivery of care within their local communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, the Chartis Center for Rural Health. “The list of award winners in each category is as geographically diverse as we’ve seen in some time, which is wonderful to see. We’re thrilled to be able to honor the outstanding efforts of these top performing rural hospitals.”
Now in its 13th year, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural affiliates, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.